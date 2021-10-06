PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in PACCAR by 84.8% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

