Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 24,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,407. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

