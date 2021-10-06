Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.63

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 108782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 417.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 708,680 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

