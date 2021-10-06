Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

