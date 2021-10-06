Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 34,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,435. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $15,809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

