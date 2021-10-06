Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Critical Review

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 5.59 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

