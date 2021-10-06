Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.