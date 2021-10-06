Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $25,664.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00234103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00102886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

