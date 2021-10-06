OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 18,100 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

