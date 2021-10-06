OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

