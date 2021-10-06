O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

OI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

