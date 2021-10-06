O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

OI traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

