O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 261.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

