Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NPV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $17.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

