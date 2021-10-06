Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

