Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,279. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 149.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $361,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

