Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

JCO remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,768. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

