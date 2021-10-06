Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

