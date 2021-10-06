Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.49% of Novanta worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

