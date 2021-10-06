NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vyant Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $114,418 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VYNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 212.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.