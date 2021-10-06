NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

GD stock remained flat at $$198.16 on Wednesday. 7,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

