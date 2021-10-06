NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Qumu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUMU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,070. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

