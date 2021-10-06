North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

