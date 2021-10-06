Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00.

PANW stock opened at $475.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.67 and a 200 day moving average of $385.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

