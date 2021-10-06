NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. 369,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

