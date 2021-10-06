NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NKE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 458,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

