Newscrypto One Day Volume Reaches $8.68 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $141.74 million and $8.68 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

