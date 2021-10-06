New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,382. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 1,266.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.36% of New York City REIT worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.