New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

NEWR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,676. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $15,407,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $14,890,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

