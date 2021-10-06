New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 5.4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. 799,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,254,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

