New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,599. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

