Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

