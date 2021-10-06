NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.31% of NETSTREIT worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 129.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

