Netcall plc (LON:NET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.37

Netcall plc (LON:NET) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NET traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 232,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.22. The firm has a market cap of £121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92. Netcall has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Netcall alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.