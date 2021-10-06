Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Volume Tops $263.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $263.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00102284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

