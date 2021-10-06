NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 818,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 20,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

