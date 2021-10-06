Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Nemetschek stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

