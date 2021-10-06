NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head to Head Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 0 0 2.00 NatWest Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 15.28% 4.30% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.89 $6.47 billion $2.68 28.63 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.14 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NatWest Group beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

