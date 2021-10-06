Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

