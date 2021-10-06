Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 38,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

