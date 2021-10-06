Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.75. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

