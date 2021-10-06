Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 37,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

