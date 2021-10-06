Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 63,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

