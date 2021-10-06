Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,504 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

