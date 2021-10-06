Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 24,000 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,300. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

