Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 124,865 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 10,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,460. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

