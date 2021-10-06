Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. Naspers has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

