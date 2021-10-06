Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,785 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of CME Group worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.64. 49,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,355. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

