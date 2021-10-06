Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 645,064 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,064 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $95,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

