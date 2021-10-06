Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $23.91

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $21.95. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

